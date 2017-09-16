Vince McMahon's Bloodiest and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

People can say whatever they want about WWE chairman Vince McMahon's business practices and ethics, but nobody can deny how dedicated he is to his craft.

This is a man who set out to be a promoter, not a wrestler. His job was to book the show, hire the talent and make sure the arena was full.

The Montreal Screwjob changed everything for the McMahon family patriarch. He instantly turned himself into the biggest villain in the wrestling world by orchestrating the plan to force Bret Hart to drop the WWE title to Shawn Michaels before The Hitman departed for WCW in 1997.

Instead of trying to hide backstage and hope everyone would forget about it, McMahon embraced his new status as a heel and became one of the most entertaining characters in the company.

His trademark strut, gravelly voice, "you're fired" catchphrase and willingness to make a fool out of himself slowly turned his haters into fans. You don't let D-Generation X shove your face into Big Show's backside unless you are passionate about what you do, and the WWE Universe appreciates passion.

McMahon has been involved in some of the most outrageous moments in WWE history, and some of them involved him leaving the arena covered in blood, like he did on Tuesday's SmackDown Live after Kevin Owens headbutted him.

Let's take a trip down memory lane with McMahon's bloodiest and most outrageous moments.