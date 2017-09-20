Ranking Chelsea’s 10 Managers Since Jose Mourinho Was First Sacked

0 of 10

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

It's 10 years to the day since Jose Mourinho was first sacked as Chelsea manager.

On September 20, 2007, despite winning back-to-back Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup in just over three years, Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge. It happened late that evening, with fans waking the following day to news that shocked the football world.

The decision plunged Chelsea into a temporary period of chaos, leaving the Blues without the talisman who had helped inspire a brief domination of English football.

Roman Abramovich's vast wealth was the instigator behind that success, but Mourinho was the inspiration. He set out the blueprint for all that would follow at the club, forging the spine of the side that would last right through to the club's 2012 Champions League success.

So good was Mourinho that, in the 10 years since he was first sacked by Abramovich, the Chelsea owner spent millions on hiring and firing managerial talent, trying to find a man capable of achieving what the Portuguese did.

It's been an arduous task, so much so that Abramovich even returned to Mourinho in 2013 to bring back the glory days of old, which he did...sort of.

Looking at all 10 Chelsea managers since Mourinho's 2007 departure, we rank them here in order of success, impact and their lasting legacy.