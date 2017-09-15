Ryan Shazier Reportedly Fined $25,000 for Hit on DeShone Kizer

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been fined by the NFL for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in Week 1.

Shazier told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he was fined $25,000 for hitting a defenseless player, but the 25-year-old said he's appealing because he didn't know Kizer "was going to slide" when he made contact with the Browns quarterback.

On the play, Kizer took off running on a 1st-and-10 play. He picked up four yards before going into a feet-first slide when Shazier lowered his head and shoulder, hitting the Browns rookie in the ribs.

Shazier was given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Kizer was OK after the play, finishing the game 20-of-30 for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Cleveland's 21-18 loss.

Now in his fourth NFL season, Shazier has built a reputation for being a hard hitter. He was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Dec. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk, though the NFL didn't fine him for that hit.

In a 2016 AFC Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Shazier's hit on running back Giovani Bernard, in which he led with the crown of his helmet into Bernard's jaw, helped prompt the NFL to change the interpretation of its rules to make that a penalty.