    Lane Kiffin Thanks Wisconsin for Hospitality During Hurricane Irma

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Florida Atlantic head football coach Lane Kiffin took out a full-page ad in Friday's Wisconsin State Journal to thank the University of Wisconsin for hosting the team all week due to Hurricane Irma's impact in the state of Florida.

    Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal shared the ad which included a note of thanks to Badger Nation from Kiffin:

    Florida Atlantic and Wisconsin played each other at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 9, with the Badgers defeating the Owls, 31-14. 

    FAU's football team remained in Madison, Wisconsin because of the hurricane in Florida over the weekend. Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, school officials at Wisconsin gave Florida Atlantic access to training facilities and lodging. 

    “They’ve (Wisconsin) gone above and beyond,” Kiffin told Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It hasn’t just been food. It hasn’t just been facilities. To let us use their meeting rooms, that’s kind of sacred sometimes for people. It’s been really neat.”

    According to the school's official website, FAU's campuses "received nominal damage" from Hurricane Irma and all classes remain canceled until Sept. 18. 

    Florida Atlantic's football team planned to return home to Boca Raton on Wednesday. The team's home game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET is still going on as scheduled. 

     

