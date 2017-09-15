Isco Admits Contact with Barcelona, Denies Listening to Offers

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has revealed there was some contact with rivals Barcelona before he signed his new contract with Los Blancos, but he said he never listened to what the Blaugrana had to say.

Per Sport English, the Spain international said his focus was always on Real. When asked if he could have moved to Barcelona, he said:

"Never!

"Like I've said, my idea was always to be a success at Madrid. It's true I've had some bad moments, but that makes the good moments last so much better. I don't regret anything.

"There was some contact [with Barca], but I never listened to them. My intention was to be a success here with the team that took a chance on me. I want to consolidate my place in the team and win a lot of trophies."

Per the report, the 25-year-old signed his new contract on Thursday, committing his future to the club until 2022.

Isco had been linked with a transfer away from Real for years, as he failed to establish himself as a regular starter in the star-studded side. He finished the 2016-17 campaign in excellent form, however, and has carried his momentum into the new season.

Per sports writer Elliott Cuff, he fully deserved the extension:

With questions regarding his future seemingly behind him, Isco can now focus on continuing his fine form and further establishing himself as a must-start in Madrid. Competition for those starting spots is fierce, but given the financial commitment Real have now made, one has to assume he'll have the inside track from now on.