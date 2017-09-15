    NFL Spokesman Says Players Have Tested Positive for HGH

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    The NFL logo is shown at mid field prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    An NFL spokesman said Friday that players have tested positive for HGH under the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

    According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart indicated that more than one player has tested positive for HGH since testing was introduced for it in 2014.

    HGH testing is different from that of other PEDs in that it can only be detected from blood samples.

    It isn't publicly known which players or exactly how many have tested positive for HGH over the past three years.

    Although the NFL does announce when a player has been suspended for violating the substance-abuse policy, it does not reveal what the player tested positive for.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Elliott Suspension Block Appeal Officially Filed by NFL

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every NFL Team's Early Draft Needs

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Starting Jacoby Brissett for Week 2

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Outlast Bengals 13-9 in TNF Snoozefest

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report