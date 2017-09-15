TY Hilton, Donte Moncrief's Fantasy Outlook After Jacoby Brissett Named Starter

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly experiencing another shakeup at quarterback entering Week 2, and it could have an impact on the fantasy value of their top receivers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that with Andrew Luck still on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time, Jacoby Brissett will replace Scott Tolzien as the team's starter in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Neither T.Y. Hilton nor Donte Moncrief performed well in Week 1, as Hilton finished with three receptions for 57 yards and Moncrief had one grab for 50 yards.

On top of that, Indianapolis will face a Cards defense in Week 2 that ranked fourth against the pass last season.

Hilton was fantastic last season with 91 catches for an NFL-high 1,448 yards, as well as six touchdowns. That made him a second- or third-round pick in most fantasy leagues, but it has already become clear that his value depends largely on Luck's health.

Moncrief missed seven games due to injury last season, but he was a touchdown machine when he returned, finishing with 30 receptions for 307 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite the fact that the Colts trailed throughout their 46-9 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Hilton and Moncrief weren't even able to pile up much garbage yardage in the latter stages of the game.

Brissett replaced Tolzien and finished 2-of-3 for 51 yards, which included a 50-yard hookup with Moncrief.

The 23-year-old signal-caller was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots last year, and due to Tom Brady's suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, he appeared in three games and started two as a rookie.

Brissett finished last season with 400 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

While Brissett may be a slightly better option for the Colts due to his arm strength in comparison to Tolzien, as well as his mobility, he isn't likely to boost Hilton or Moncrief significantly from a fantasy perspective.

Until Luck finds his way back into the lineup, Hilton looks like a flex play at best, and it is advisable to keep Moncrief glued to your bench.