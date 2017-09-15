    Colin Kaepernick Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Oct 23, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Even though Colin Kaepernick isn't playing for an NFL team, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 1 of the 2017 season.

    Per an official NFLPA release (via Adam Hoge of WGN Radio), Kaepernick received the honor after making four separate donations worth a total of $100,000 to youth charities:

    On Sept. 7, Kaepernick announced on Twitter his next round of donations as part of his $1 million pledge that began in October 2016:

    When Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem before NFL games last season, the 29-year-old also announced his plan to donate up to $1 million to various charities and organizations to help communities in need.

    "I am planning to take it a step further," he told reporters. "I'm currently working with organizations to be involved, and making sure I'm actively in these communities, as well as donating the first million dollars I make this year to different organizations to help these communities and help these people."

    Despite not being on a team since opting out of his deal with the 49ers in March, Kaepernick ranked 39th in official NFL merchandise sales as recently as August 1.

