Colin Kaepernick Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

Colin Kaepernick Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1September 15, 2017
Even though Colin Kaepernick isn't playing for an NFL team, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 1 of the 2017 season.
Per an official NFLPA release (via Adam Hoge of WGN Radio), Kaepernick received the honor after making four separate donations worth a total of $100,000 to youth charities:
Colin Kaepernick named Week 1 Community MVP by the @NFLPA after making four separate $25,000 donations to youth charities. https://t.co/2ZHNUVcADf2017-9-15 14:44:59
On Sept. 7, Kaepernick announced on Twitter his next round of donations as part of his $1 million pledge that began in October 2016:
Here's where my next $100k donation is going! $900k donated, $100k to go for my Million Dollar Pledge. See all on https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq https://t.co/7EFnAfXfXe2017-9-7 14:14:37
When Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem before NFL games last season, the 29-year-old also announced his plan to donate up to $1 million to various charities and organizations to help communities in need.
"I am planning to take it a step further," he told reporters. "I'm currently working with organizations to be involved, and making sure I'm actively in these communities, as well as donating the first million dollars I make this year to different organizations to help these communities and help these people."
Despite not being on a team since opting out of his deal with the 49ers in March, Kaepernick ranked 39th in official NFL merchandise sales as recently as August 1.