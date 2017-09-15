Lukas Podolski Backs Cologne Supporters Amid Unrest at Arsenal Match

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has given his support to Cologne fans after supporters of the German side were involved in disturbances during the day of the UEFA Europa League match against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Podolski, who also played for the Bundesliga club, posted on Twitter (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.co.uk): "Cologne don't need to hide or be ashamed and it was just an insane atmosphere, better than in Champions League."

Thousands of Cologne supporters arrived in north London, with kick-off delayed for an hour as Arsenal fans struggled to enter the stadium.

Uersfeld wrote:

"An estimated 20,000 Cologne supporters travelled to the game as their club began a first European campaign for 25 years, despite Arsenal having only allocated around 3,000 tickets.

"Thousands managed to buy tickets meant for home fans, but the atmosphere was largely peaceful throughout the match, which Arsenal won 3-1."

Podolski featured for three seasons at Arsenal but spent two spells playing for Cologne earlier in his career.