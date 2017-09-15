Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Home field hasn't meant much in the recent series between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions, as the visiting team has won seven of the past 10 meetings straight up and covered eight of the spreads.

Matthew Stafford and Detroit hope that trend continues when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on Eli Manning and New York on Monday night.

NFL point spread: The Giants opened as five-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.0-19.2 Giants. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Lions Can Cover the Spread

The Lions began this season with a 35-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, winning outright as two-point home dogs. Detroit spotted the Cardinals a quick 10-0 lead and trailed 17-9 late into the third quarter. But the Lions then scored the game's next 26 points, with the last seven coming on a 35-yard interception return for a score by Miles Killebrew.

Detroit outgained Arizona 367-308, held a 33-27 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 4-1. Quarterback Stafford, he of that huge new contract, threw a pick-six four minutes into the game but recovered to complete 29 of 41 throws for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Golden Tate caught 10 balls for 107 yards, and rookie Kenny Golladay caught four balls for 69 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, the Lions defense basically held the Cardinals to one meaningful offensive touchdown all day.

Why the Giants Can Cover the Spread

The Giants are shooting to rebound in Week 2 after opening with a 19-3 loss at the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

New York couldn't get anything going on offense in the first half but only trailed 16-0. The Giants then kicked a field goal midway through the third quarter and drove the ball near midfield on their next two possessions, but incompletions and an interception stymied any chance of a rally.

Playing without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's sidelined with a sore ankle, New York could only muster 223 yards of offense. At least the Giants defense tried to keep them in the game, holding Dallas to a single touchdown.

New York beat Detroit 17-6 in December, covering at minus-four. The Giants outrushed the Lions 114-56 that day and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Smart Pick

Detroit gets the checkmark on offense. New York gets one on defense. However, while the better bet in matchups like this is usually the better defense, the Giants offense looked impotent without Beckham, and he is considered questionable for Monday night. The smart money here lies with the Lions.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of the Lions' past five games on the road against the Giants.

The visiting team is 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in nine of the Lions' past 12 games.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.