Anthony Morrow, Trail Blazers Agree to 1-Year Non-Guaranteed Contract

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have added depth at shooting guard by agreeing to a deal with free agent Anthony Morrow.

On Friday, Morrow's agent Wallace Prather told Shams Charania of The Vertical that the Blazers and Morrow have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Morrow is entering his 10th NBA season. He played in 49 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls in 2016-17, averaging 5.5 points and shooting 38.9 percent from the field.

Morrow has been a reliable shooter for most of his career. The 31-year-old has a 41.7 percent success rate from three-point range, including hitting 38.7 percent of his attempts beyond the arc during the 2015-16 season with the Thunder.

The Blazers were already an excellent three-point shooting team, finishing tied for sixth last season at 37.5 percent.

Adding Morrow to a backcourt that includes Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum gives the Blazers depth as they look to improve on last season's 41-41 record and quick playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.