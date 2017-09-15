    Anthony Morrow, Trail Blazers Agree to 1-Year Non-Guaranteed Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Anthony Morrow #1 of the Chicago Bulls warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 25, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers have added depth at shooting guard by agreeing to a deal with free agent Anthony Morrow.

    On Friday, Morrow's agent Wallace Prather told Shams Charania of The Vertical that the Blazers and Morrow have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

    Morrow is entering his 10th NBA season. He played in 49 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls in 2016-17, averaging 5.5 points and shooting 38.9 percent from the field.

    Morrow has been a reliable shooter for most of his career. The 31-year-old has a 41.7 percent success rate from three-point range, including hitting 38.7 percent of his attempts beyond the arc during the 2015-16 season with the Thunder.

    The Blazers were already an excellent three-point shooting team, finishing tied for sixth last season at 37.5 percent.

    Adding Morrow to a backcourt that includes Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum gives the Blazers depth as they look to improve on last season's 41-41 record and quick playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Answering Internet's Hottest Questions About Melo

      Matt Lieb
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Durant: 'I Support Jemele Hill'

      TMZ
      via TMZ
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draft Lottery Reform Vote Set for September 28

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Simmons Pod: Jefferson Compares Kyrie to All-Time Greats 🔉

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer