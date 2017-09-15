    Tom Brady Says He Doesn't Plan to Retire After This Season

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 7: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls a play during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has left no doubt his NFL career will continue past the 2017 season.

    In an interview with Norah O'Donnell of CBS This Morning, Brady simply said "no" when asked if there was any chance 2017 would be his final NFL season:

    Speaking to Peter King of The MMQB in February, Brady said, "I'd like to play until my mid-40s." He also vowed, "Next year is not going to be my last year."

    Brady turned 40 years old Aug. 3. He's coming off one of his best seasons, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2016 regular season.

    The Patriots won their fifth championship since 2001 by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time after leading the team to a 34-28 win that included a 25-point comeback.

    New England backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who started the first two games in 2016 while Brady was suspended for his role in the Deflategate scandal, is eligible to become a free agent after this season.

    Brady's performance in 2017 will go a long way toward dictating how the Patriots want to handle their long-term situation at quarterback.

     

