Golovkin vs. Canelo Betting Preview: Alvarez Looking for Upset as Underdog

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-1) has not faced any challenges like he will this Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez will attempt to hand unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0) his first defeat as a +120 underdog (bet $100 to win $120) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark for the Mexican Independence Day matchup scheduled for 12 rounds.

That is somewhat significant because the odds will likely move in Canelo's favor leading up to fight night, with GGG sitting as a -150 favorite (bet $150 to win $100). Vegas expects a heavy contingent of Mexican fans that will not only give Alvarez an advantage in terms of crowd support but also at the betting window.

Those looking to wager on Golovkin might be wise to wait until Saturday to see where the line goes.

Regardless, this is an extremely intriguing bout and one that should live up to the billing as the true fight of the year over Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor last month. Golovkin is a knockout artist who has finished 33 of his 37 opponents. In fact, GGG's streak of 23 consecutive stoppages ended in his last bout against Daniel Jacobs on March 18, as he had to settle for a unanimous decision, just the fourth of his career.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is coming off a dominant UD win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his last fight on May 6. He has gone the distance in five of his past nine bouts, including his only defeat, which came versus Mayweather by majority decision almost four years ago.

Canelo has won seven in a row since losing to Mayweather, and he has fought twice previously at the T-Mobile Arena, something Golovkin will be doing for the first time.

Bettors looking for additional action on this title bout can also wager on a variety of props. GGG is favored to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +160 with Canelo by Decision or Technical Decision listed as the +190 second choice in terms of method of victory.

The most unlikely outcome is a draw or technical draw at +1600 with Alvarez winning by KO, TKO or DQ worth +550 and Golovkin via decision or technical decision at +275.