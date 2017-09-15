WWE Superstars Who Have Become Bigger Names After Colliding with Vince McMahon

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Vince McMahon clearly isn't afraid to get dirty or bloody in order to elevate one of his Superstars. WWE's owner has long shown himself willing to be a wrestler's rival, stepping stone or punching bag.

We saw that again during the latest edition of SmackDown when Kevin Owens headbutted McMahon, leaving the chairman bleeding from his brow.

This was the latest example of McMahon making himself a sacrificial lamb for the sake of raising the profile of one of his wrestlers. KO emerged from that moment instantly a bigger deal, a higher-tiered villain.

In the past, Steve Austin, CM Punk and Roman Reigns have all taken similar routes.



Austin's feud with Mr. McMahon was the biggest, most memorable of his career. Punk began what became known as The Summer of Punk by taking a resounding shot at McMahon. And Reigns used a punch to the chairman's chin to win over the crowd.

The following is a look at the wrestlers who most benefited from crossing paths with McMahon, from Austin to Reigns.