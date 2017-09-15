Washington Redskins vs. Los Angeles Rams: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams didn't give their home crowds much to cheer about in their return to California last season, going just 1-7 both straight up and against the spread at the Coliseum. But they got off to a great start at home this season with a blowout victory over Indianapolis.

The Rams shoot for their first 2-0 start since 2001 when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total was 46 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.8-10.0 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins are looking for the bounce-back, after falling in their season opener last week to rival Philadelphia 30-17.

Washington fell down in the second quarter 13-0, then recovered to go ahead 14-13. But they let the Eagles drive 43 yards in the last minute of the first half for a field goal and never regained the lead.

The Redskins only trailed 22-17 with two minutes left and had the ball, but a sack/strip of quarterback Kirk Cousins resulted in a fumble return for a Philly touchdown, and that was the game.

Washington struggled offensively, with just 200 total yards on the day, while Cousins committed three turnovers, which probably cost the Redskins 10 points and maybe more.

However, the Washington defense kept them in the game, allowing just 58 yards on the ground and scoring a touchdown of its own on a second-quarter pick-six by linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams opened last week by kicking the Colts 45-9, cruising to a cover at minus-4. Los Angeles grabbed a 10-0 lead four minutes into the game and eventually pushed that to 37-3, before allowing Indianapolis to find the end zone for the only time on the day.

The Rams outgained the Colts 373-225 and won time of possession by a 34/25 margin.

Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed one of his better days as a pro, connecting on 21 of 29 throws for 306 yards and a touchdown, without a pick.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles defense scored two touchdowns, recorded a safety and four sacks and held Indianapolis to an 0-for-10 performance on third-down conversions.

Smart pick

These teams met two seasons ago, with the Redskins winning at home 24-10. But the Rams are a better team now than they were then, while the same probably can't be said of Washington.

It's sometimes dangerous to put too much stock in teams' most recent performances, good or bad, but in this case an exception can be made. Los Angeles is the smart betting choice here.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Rams.

The total has gone under in three of the Redskins' last four games against the Rams.

The Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games in the late afternoon.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.