Billy Joe Saunders' Son Punches Dad's Opponent in the Groin at Weigh-In

WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders will apparently have some firepower in his corner when he defends his title against Willie Monroe Jr. on Saturday.

During the weigh-in ahead of the fight, Saunders' son took the stage to examine the scale.

Monroe attempted to interact with the young man, but the challenger received a right-handed shot to the groin and a kick to the leg for his troubles.

No word yet if the judges are going to deduct a point from Saunders ahead of the bout.

[Twitter]