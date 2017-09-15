Billy Joe Saunders' Son Punches Dad's Opponent in the Groin at Weigh-In

Billy Joe Saunders' Son Punches Dad's Opponent in the Groin at Weigh-InSeptember 15, 2017
INCREDIBLE! @bjsaunders_ SON ATTACKS WILLIE MONROE JR AT WEIGH IN!!! 😂 #SaundersMonroeJr https://t.co/R0TkCoOwqx2017-9-15 13:09:44
WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders will apparently have some firepower in his corner when he defends his title against Willie Monroe Jr. on Saturday.
During the weigh-in ahead of the fight, Saunders' son took the stage to examine the scale.
Monroe attempted to interact with the young man, but the challenger received a right-handed shot to the groin and a kick to the leg for his troubles.
No word yet if the judges are going to deduct a point from Saunders ahead of the bout.
