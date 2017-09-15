    Billy Joe Saunders' Son Punches Dad's Opponent in the Groin at Weigh-In

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders will apparently have some firepower in his corner when he defends his title against Willie Monroe Jr. on Saturday.

    During the weigh-in ahead of the fight, Saunders' son took the stage to examine the scale. 

    Monroe attempted to interact with the young man, but the challenger received a right-handed shot to the groin and a kick to the leg for his troubles. 

    No word yet if the judges are going to deduct a point from Saunders ahead of the bout. 

