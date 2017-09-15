Miguel Cotto Says He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Winner

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cotto has his eye on the winner of Saturday's middleweight showdown between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, Cotto said Thursday that challenging the winner would be "the best way to say goodbye to boxing."

Cotto, 36, has announced 2017 will be the last year of his storied career.

"Sixteen years is enough, and I have other things to do in life," Cotto told reporters in August. "I have to...quit boxing and retire [by] Dec. 31."

Cotto has already been in the ring with Alvarez, losing The Ring and lineal middleweight titles by unanimous decision in November 2015.

After 21 months out of boxing, Cotto returned Aug. 26 with a unanimous-decision victory over Yoshihiro Kamegai to win the WBO light middleweight title.

As a professional, Cotto has amassed a 41-5 record and has held championships in four different weight classes. Rafael has him No. 6 in his junior middleweight rankings.