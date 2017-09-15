    Jurgen Klopp Discusses Coutinho's Status, More Before Burnley Match

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (C) speaks to Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho as he prepares to play during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on September 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he intends to play Philippe Coutinho against Burnley on Saturday.

    Speaking ahead of the Anfield clash, he gave an update on the Brazilian, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

    According to Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo, he added: "For sure, we're ready to think about him [playing against Burnley]."

    Coutinho made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday when he came off the bench in the Reds' 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

    His return to action is well-timed, as Sadio Mane will be suspended for this match following his red card against Manchester City.

    Klopp did not appear too concerned at his absence, per the Echo's James Pearce:

    The German's worries lie further back, but he refused to single out Dejan Lovren for his error against Sevilla as he believes the team bore collective responsibility:

    According to Rimmer, he added: "Our fault is that we give you all the opportunity to talk about [defensive mistakes]. It's a lack of concentration. For a defender, it is like a goalkeeper. You can play a world-class game but have one wrong moment. It is not a quality thing."

    Even further back, Simon Mignolet is set to be restored to the team after Loris Karius played in goal against Sevilla:

    Turning his attention to the Clarets, the coach is anticipating a tough contest: "They have four points from Chelsea and Tottenham, so nobody should consider this game easy tomorrow. There are not a lot of easy situations you can outplay them, so we need to make the right decision. It's really interesting to play them because they are always on a really high level, since I've known them."

    Burnley have indeed enjoyed a strong start to the season, collecting seven points overall—including a win over Chelsea and a draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

    The Reds should still be capable of winning, but they need to dispel their defensive frailties if they're to do so reliably.

