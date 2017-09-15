J.J. Watt Says Finger Injury Is 'Pretty Messed Up' After Win vs. Bengals

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt aggravated his injured finger during the team's 13-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Watt said his left ring finger was "pretty messed up" against the Bengals, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop.

Watt originally dislocated the finger during the Texans' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said it was feeling fine on Thursday until the last defensive series.

"It was really great until the last three plays and then I was literally adjusting it and feeling it as I was running around and trying to chase that guy on the last play," Watt said. "I'm honestly kind of scared to take my glove off. I honestly don't know what it looks like."

According to Barshop, Watt said after going to the locker room in the second quarter against the Jaguars he "just busted the bone through the skin. Nothing bad."

The Texans have been dealing with injuries through two games this season. Four different players were held out against the Bengals after suffering concussions in Week 1. Wide receiver Will Fuller was already out with a broken collarbone suffered during practice on Aug. 2.

Watt missed 13 games last season after undergoing multiple surgeries on his back. He hadn't missed a game in his career prior to 2016.