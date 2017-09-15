PSG Transfer News: Thomas Meunier Backs Thibaut Courtois Amid Latest Rumours

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has talked up the possibility of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois moving to the Parc des Princes.

Belgium international Meunier suggested the Blues No. 1 would be an ideal fit for PSG, identifying his compatriot's height as a key factor, per Le Parisien (via Goal's Robin Bairner):

"He's very strong, Courtois. He wouldn't be bad at PSG. We've already got two good goalkeepers but Thibaut also has the profile, I think. He's very big—nearly two metres tall."

Courtois has a contract with Chelsea that runs until 2019 and it would likely take a huge fee to tempt the Blues into selling their 25-year-old stopper.

However, PSG showed with the record-breaking £200 million signing of Neymar in the summer that they are prepared to flex their financial muscles when needed.

The Paris giants have built a remarkable squad at the Parc des Princes, but they are arguably still lacking in the goalkeeping department.

Per Andy Brassell for BBC Sport, neither Kevin Trapp nor Alphonse Areola are particularly convincing between the posts, and PSG's lack of goalkeeping strength is a key factor that could prevent them being UEFA Champions League winners.

There would be no such problem if PSG snapped up Courtois, who has been touted as a potential replacement for Trapp and Areola in the past, per Bairner.

He is already a four-time domestic league winner—in Belgium, Spain and England—and a UEFA Champions League runner-up with Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Alongside Manchester United's David De Gea and Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, Courtois is arguably one of the three best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Chelsea would be loath to let him go as he could be their No. 1 for the next decade. But he would be a fantastic signing for PSG, as noted by Meunier, and perhaps a target the French outfit would be prepared to spend huge money on.