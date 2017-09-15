WWE No Mercy 2017: Early Predictions for Matches on the CardSeptember 15, 2017
WWE No Mercy 2017: Early Predictions for Matches on the Card
WWE returns to pay-per-view later this month with the Raw-exclusive No Mercy, and there are plenty of high-profile matches for fans to get excited about.
The headline bout is inevitably the monstrous clash between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, but elsewhere, there is bound to be some serious entertainment on a stacked card.
With the event now just a couple of weeks away, fans are already beginning to speculate over which stars will emerge triumphant and which will suffer setbacks.
Here's a look at all the matches announced for No Mercy so far, as well as who may win them.
Neville vs. Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Championship)
It has been an interesting few weeks for Enzo Amore.
Following his mini-feud with Big Cass, it almost felt like he had nowhere left to go other than WWE's cruiserweight division.
He has been thrown straight into title contention against the reigning champion, Neville, but it remains unlikely that the Englishman is going to drop the Cruiserweight Championship in the near future.
It should be a good match, given how both stars have some momentum behind them. That is encouraging for a division that has struggled to kick off so far, but all the signs point to the champ retaining here at No Mercy.
Winner: Neville
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
With the impending arrival of Asuka to Raw, there's no doubt that the women's division on Monday nights is about to get a real shakeup.
But before that, reigning champion Alexa Bliss will put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against three other competitors in a huge Fatal-4 Way match.
It's probably fair to discount Emma from the running when it comes to winning the match, though. She doesn't yet appear ready to take the next step and become a champion.
So what of the other three? Who appears to be the favorite? Well, WWE has been passing the title around between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss for a good while now, but this looks like the time for Bliss to retain and go on a run as a dominant champion.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Raw Tag Team Championship)
This looks like being the final meeting in the rivalry between the reigning Raw tag champions, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and the men they took the belts from, Sheamus and Cesaro.
Why? Well, there are teams scrapping below them in the pecking order who now look ready for a shot at the titles once again.
Gallows and Anderson are one such team, while The Hardy Boyz may also yet force their way into contention. It is not inconceivable that they could square off to become the next contenders to the champions at No Mercy.
But who will they face? In truth, there is only one obvious answer here. Rollins and Ambrose's story is only just getting going, and to take the titles away from them now would surely be a backward step.
It's been a blast having Sheamus and Cesaro in the title picture for so long, but now may be the time for someone new to step up and challenge Dean and Seth.
Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE fans will see Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt III at No Mercy, but recently, their feud has begun to get more and more interesting.
The company was right to have Wyatt pick up on the fact that, away from his Demon King moniker, Balor can't seem to get the job done against Bray.
That has left Finn keeping it "basic," so to speak, and wrestling simply as Balor at No Mercy as he looks to prove Bray wrong that he can win when it matters.
But will he emerge victorious at No Mercy?
This is a tough one to call, in truth. It may even be the most difficult match of the night to predict. There is a strong case for both men winning, but right now, it feels like Balor is the one who is set for the greater push heading out of No Mercy.
And for that reason and that reason alone, it feels like it will be Balor's time.
Winner: Finn Balor
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
There is little doubting that the promos have been electrifying. But will the contest in the ring at No Mercy between John Cena and Roman Reigns live up to the hype?
As he so often does when the pressure is on him to deliver, Cena has really helped push up the intensity for this bout by giving Reigns some serious lessons on the microphone.
But what matters here is what happens inside the ring, and all the signs still seem to point towards Cena putting Reigns over and giving him more momentum.
Naturally, that means Reigns would likely head straight back into Universal Championship contention, with WWE unlikely to make this a multi-match feud.
It doesn't happen too often, but Cena will undoubtedly be the choice of the fans at No Mercy. That doesn't mean he will win, though.
Winner: Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
If the argument for those who feel Braun Strowman should lose to Brock Lesnar at No Mercy revolves around the fact Strowman does not look like a champion, the last week or so should have changed their minds.
On Raw this past Monday, Strowman went on a real tear. It wasn't enough that he decimated John Cena, as prior to that, he laid down a significant marker for No Mercy by laying waste to Lesnar.
All of this begins to add serious credibility to the thought that Strowman could do the unthinkable and win. But could he? Really?
As intriguing and tempting an option it may be for WWE, it still seems remote.
Don't back against Lesnar dropping the Universal Championship for a good while yet.
Winner: Brock Lesnar