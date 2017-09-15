WWE No Mercy 2017: Early Predictions for Matches on the Card

0 of 6

WWE returns to pay-per-view later this month with the Raw-exclusive No Mercy, and there are plenty of high-profile matches for fans to get excited about.

The headline bout is inevitably the monstrous clash between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, but elsewhere, there is bound to be some serious entertainment on a stacked card.

With the event now just a couple of weeks away, fans are already beginning to speculate over which stars will emerge triumphant and which will suffer setbacks.

Here's a look at all the matches announced for No Mercy so far, as well as who may win them.