Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets in the first practice session at the 2017 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with a time of one minute, 42.489 seconds.

He finished ahead of Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Max Verstappen, who were just 0.109 and 0.121 seconds behind, respectively.

