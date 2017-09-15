Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's PracticeSeptember 15, 2017
Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets in the first practice session at the 2017 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with a time of one minute, 42.489 seconds.
He finished ahead of Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Max Verstappen, who were just 0.109 and 0.121 seconds behind, respectively.
Read on for a look at how the action played out.
FP1 Recap
Here is the classification, per F1's official Twitter account:
The drivers set out in damp conditions and struggled somewhat for grip as a result, though that didn't stop Valtteri Bottas from recording the first time in the session and quickly improving upon it.
It did, however, cause Nico Hulkenberg some problems:
Red Bull duo Verstappen and Ricciardo were able to top their Mercedes counterparts Lewis Hamilton and Bottas using ultrasoft tyres, while Ferrari's Vettel split the two teams when he shot into third.
Further back, Marcus Ericsson's exit from the track at Turn 18 prompted the yellow flags, while Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso encountered some technical difficulties:
A switch to ultrasofts saw the Silver Arrows pair briefly establish their dominance on the timesheet, but it would prove short-lived as they struggled for control later in the session.
Ricciardo, Vettel and Verstappen took full advantage to lay down a marker ahead of Friday's second session.