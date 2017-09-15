Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Reportedly 'Furious' with Paul Pogba over Injury

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly angry with Paul Pogba for ignoring medical advice and blames the Frenchman for the hamstring injury he sustained in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Martin Lipton in The Sun, Pogba now faces up to six weeks out after he limped off early in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Basel, and there is "no sympathy" for the midfielder at Old Trafford after he failed to heed advice on long-term hamstring problems.



Pogba also suffered a hamstring injury late last season that saw him miss three matches.

Lipton added Pogba, 24, ignored United medical advice in the wake of that problem and consulted a personal trainer, which is believed to have made him "far more vulnerable to injury," hence Mourinho's fury.

Per WhoScored.com, the former Juventus star has begun the new campaign in excellent fashion, netting two goals and providing two assists in four Premier League appearances.

As such, his absence may be felt by Mourinho and his side.

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, France international Pogba could struggle to be fit for United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Oct. 14, and will almost certainly be absent for upcoming fixtures with Everton (on Sunday), Burton Albion in the League Cup (Sept. 20), Southampton (Sept. 23), CSKA Moscow in the Champions League (Sept. 27) and Crystal Palace (Sept. 30).

United have high-quality cover to step in. Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick are all excellent options in the engine room, while Daley Blind can also operate in central midfield. Marouane Fellaini replaced Pogba, and scored, in the win over Basel.

But, given Pogba's excellent start to the new campaign, it is no surprise Mourinho is frustrated about his latest injury.