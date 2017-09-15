Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Stefan De Vrij, Federico Chiesa

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly go head-to-head with Juventus to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij in January.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds will turn to the Dutchman as a cheaper alternative to his compatriot Virgil van Dijk, but the Bianconeri have also made his signature a "priority" this winter.

The 25-year-old could be available in a cut-price deal as he is in the final year of his contract in Rome.

Liverpool tracked Van Dijk throughout the summer but were unable to sign him or bring in any other defensive reinforcements in central positions.

Their woeful performances at the back this season have only made their need to strengthen more desperate.

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott noted their struggles during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday:

Not for the first time, Dejan Lovren was particularly deserving of criticism for his part in the Reds conceding.

Former footballer Ian Wright and Goal's Mootaz Chehade were among those surprised he continues to hold down a place in the side:

De Vrij may not be quite as highly regarded as Van Dijk, but he'd be a significant upgrade on Lovren and the likes of Ragnar Klavan.

An intelligent defender who's comfortable with the ball at his feet, De Vrij reads the game well, and he's a strong ball-winner too.

According to Squawka, he won 42 tackles and 44 headed duels in 27 Serie A appearances last season, and he also made 60 interceptions, 14 blocks and 119 clearances. What's more, he completed 86 per cent of his passes and also contributed two goals and three assists.

Juventus will undoubtedly be a tempting prospect in January, but he'd make a fine acquisition at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also face competition from Inter Milan, Napoli and Everton for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato (h/t Edo Dalmonte of the same outlet).

The 19-year-old winger enjoyed a breakout year last season, making 34 senior appearances for the side in all competitions and earning the praise of GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal:

The youngster's dribbling and willingness to run at defenders makes him an exciting talent, and there's plenty of potential for him to grow.

Having caught the eye of a number of teams, his capture could be a real coup for whomever is able to prise him away from Fiorentina.