    Chelsea Transfer News: €60M Diego Costa Bid Reported Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid are reportedly waiting for Chelsea to respond to a bid worth €60 million (£53.3 million) for forward Diego Costa.

    According to Isaac Suarez in Marca, the offer includes an initial fixed fee and various add-ons and "confidence is growing" at Atleti that a deal will be completed, ensuring Costa's January return to the club he left for Stamford Bridge in 2014.

    Suarez added the Blues are expected to respond to the bid "in the coming days" and that everything is in place for negotiations to begin with Costa's agent, Jorge Mendes, assuming the offer is accepted.

    Per Luis Nieto of AS, the Spain international was told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the start of the summer that he was not in his plans for the future.

    However, the forward remains a Blues player after a summer in which he said the only club he wanted to leave for was Atleti, per Adam Crafton in the Daily Mail.

    Complicating matters during the recent transfer window was the fact Los Rojiblancos are under a FIFA-imposed registration ban, meaning even if they had signed Costa, he would not be able to play for them until January.

    According to Joe Short in the Daily Express, there was also a discrepancy in valuation between the clubs. Atleti thought they would be able to tempt Chelsea into selling Costa with a £25 million bid, but the west London outfit wanted £50 million.

    It seems the Madrid outfit have finally submitted a bid close to meeting Chelsea's asking price.

    If that is correct, it should only be a matter of time before a deal is completed, as Atletico want their former star back and Conte has no plans for Costa at Chelsea.

