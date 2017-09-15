Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ander Herrera Future

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could reportedly be handed a "lifeline" after Paul Pogba's injury as he looks to win back his first-team place.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, it is not just the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic that has led to the Spaniard's limited game time in 2017-18 so far, but a training-ground incident late last season.

Per Wheeler, Herrera "innocently invited a friend with close links to Celta Vigo to [training ground] Carrington" before United faced the Spanish side in the UEFA Europa League, and he subsequently received a "dressing down" from manager Jose Mourinho.



"We used to joke that he was Jose's golden boy, and they were always chatting about the game. But the dynamic has changed since the end of last season. It's not the same," said a source, per Wheeler.



Fan-favourite Herrera, 28, was voted United's player of the season in 2016-17, but he has been conspicuous by his absence in the new campaign, only making his first start of the season in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

Rumours have even emerged that he could depart the Manchester club for either Valencia or Athletic Bilbao, per El Gol Digital and Deporte Valenciano (via Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness).

However, Wheeler reported that the incident from last season is not likely to jeopardise talks over a new contract for Herrera, and he could be back in the first-team fold after Pogba was sidelined during the week.

The Frenchman limped off early during United's 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Basel on Tuesday and is now expected to be out of action for at least a month, per BBC Sport (via ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery):

As a result, Herrera is indeed likely to be in action much more than he has so far this season.

The former Athletic star has less than a year remaining on his current United contract, and it was reported back in July that the Red Devils were working on tying him to a new long-term deal, per James Ducker in the Telegraph.

Despite his limited action so far in 2017-18 it would be a huge surprise were that not still the case.

As he has showed since joining United in 2014, particularly last season, Herrera is a player of enormous quality who will have a big role to play this term as United hunt for silverware domestically and in Europe.