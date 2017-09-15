    Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez to Choose Man City Ahead of Real Madrid

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring the 2nd arsenal goal during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Arsenal FC and 1. FC Koeln at Emirates Stadium on September 14, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Alexis Sanchez will reportedly turn down a move to Real Madrid after deciding on a switch to Manchester City

    According to the Mirror's John Cross, the Arsenal man has attracted Real's interest, but he would prefer to join City either in a cut-price January deal or on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires, the latter being the "most likely" scenario.

    The Chilean is looking to reunite with former boss and current City manager Pep Guardiola, and he "has made that clear to all parties."

    Given Sanchez's stint at the Camp Nou prior to his move to north London, his motivation for turning down Los Blancos might also be borne out of lingering loyalty to his former side.

    The forward helped Arsenal come from behind to beat Cologne 3-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with a sublime goal.

    He scored the Gunners' second to fire them in front after Sead Kolasinac had equalised, per Squawka Football:

    As ESPN FC's Mattias Karen noted, the 28-year-old had been enduring a game to forget prior to his strike:

    He wasn't the only one, with poor performances all over the pitch from Arsenal in the first half.

    Unlike many of his team-mates, though, he is able to produce moments of magic out of nowhere—one of the traits that makes him so valuable.

    Gunners boss Arsene Wenger commented on his performance after the match, per Bleacher Report's James McNicholas:

    The forward was perhaps lacking a little fitness given it was just his second start for Arsenal this season, but despite playing the full 90 minutes it's likely he'll be rewarded with a starting berth in the clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

    Arsenal will need their best players available, and he should have little trouble motivating himself for the game, though it will be interesting to see how he reacts if his side struggle.

    As for his future, it appears Sanchez has made up his mind. Gunners fans would likely prefer he join Real as they aren't a direct rival, but it seems he'll be enhancing City's title prospects next year.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba's Injury Presents Creative Problem for Utd

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Emmanuel Petit: Rabiot Is Iniesta's Natural Successor

      Sport EN
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Rakitic's Life-Ending Nutmeg 😱

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bartomeu: Messi Already Playing Under the New Contract

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English