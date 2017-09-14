    Bears LB Jerrell Freeman Reveals He Played Season Opener with Torn Pec Muscle

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Jerrell Freeman #50 of the Chicago Bears looks over the offense against the Atlanta Falcons during the season opening game at Soldier Field on September 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Falcons defeated the Bears 23-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman announced Thursday he played Sunday's season opener with a torn pectoral muscle.

    Freeman posted a message on his Instagram page noting he suffered the injury on the first play of Chicago's 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons:

    Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com noted that means Freeman played 55 snaps with the setback. The Instagram message also revealed Freeman suffered a concussion during the game.

    The Bears announced Tuesday that Freeman was moved to injured reserve, and head coach John Fox said the injury will require surgery, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

    Losing Freeman is a significant blow for the Bears. Dickerson pointed out he led the team with 110 tackles in 2016 even though he was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

    It was the fourth time in Freeman's career he tallied more than 100 tackles, the other three of which came when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

    According to Dickerson, Nick Kwiatkoski will take Freeman's spot in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

