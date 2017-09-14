Johnathan Joseph Leaves Game vs. Bengals with Shoulder Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Houston Texans announced cornerback Johnathan Joseph left Thursday's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a shoulder injury.

The announcement noted the two-time Pro Bowler with 26 career interceptions was ruled out for the remainder of the game against his former team.

As if the Joseph injury wasn't bad enough for the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle pointed out fellow cornerback Kevin Johnson was being examined for a left knee injury.

Joseph appeared in 13 games last season after playing a full 16-game schedule the previous two seasons. While he failed to notch a pick in 2016, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus noted Joseph was ranked as the 42nd-best player in the league by the website as recently as the 2015 season.

Houston relies on its defense that finished first in the NFL in yards allowed last season and will need to turn elsewhere if Joseph is forced to miss significant time. In addition to Johnson, the Texans can point to Kareem Jackson and Marcus Burley at cornerback.

Still, they could use Joseph and Johnson healthy moving forward, especially with a date against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots looming in Week 3.