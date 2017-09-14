    Russell Wilson Sued by Former Employees over Bread-Ball Business

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 10, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 17-9. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Two former employees of the breadmaking company Eat the Ball alleged they did not get paid a number of times and are reportedly suing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a result.

    TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday, noting the lawsuit names Wilson as a minority owner in the company. He is also a spokesperson for Eat the Ball, a company that makes breads in the shapes of footballs, basketballs and more.

    The two former employees are suing the company and Wilson and say they haven't been paid since July.

    According to TMZ, the lawsuit is for cash plus damages from someone who alleged he was a managing director with a starting salary of $170,000 and someone who said she was in marketing for a salary of $85,000.

    Wilson now has to worry about this on top of his team's 0-1 start following Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks allowed three sacks, per ESPN.com, as Wilson was under constant pressure and threw for 158 yards and zero touchdowns.

    Seattle will look to turn things around during Sunday's home opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Related

      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ Tiptoes Around O-Line Issue

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP Says He 'Didn't Sign Up for Nine Snaps' with Saints

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Marshawn Fined $12K for Middle Fingers

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks Hope They Didn't Spill Too Many Secrets to 49ers

      seattlepi.com
      via seattlepi.com