Russell Wilson Sued by Former Employees over Bread-Ball Business

Two former employees of the breadmaking company Eat the Ball alleged they did not get paid a number of times and are reportedly suing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a result.

TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday, noting the lawsuit names Wilson as a minority owner in the company. He is also a spokesperson for Eat the Ball, a company that makes breads in the shapes of footballs, basketballs and more.

The two former employees are suing the company and Wilson and say they haven't been paid since July.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit is for cash plus damages from someone who alleged he was a managing director with a starting salary of $170,000 and someone who said she was in marketing for a salary of $85,000.

Wilson now has to worry about this on top of his team's 0-1 start following Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks allowed three sacks, per ESPN.com, as Wilson was under constant pressure and threw for 158 yards and zero touchdowns.

Seattle will look to turn things around during Sunday's home opener against the San Francisco 49ers.