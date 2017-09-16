College Football Rankings 2017: Overview of Week 3 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 25 saw its second shakeup in as many weeks last weekend, when Oklahoma trounced Ohio State on its own home field to slide up into the No. 2 spot.

Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that made him an early Heisman front-runner. It also made him the source of a little public scorn after he placed the Oklahoma flag at the Ohio State logo at the 50-yard line while celebrating the victory.

"We've had this mood in the locker room that no one believes in us," Mayfield said after the game, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. "The guys were able to catch the fact that no one picked us from College GameDay. You see it on social media throughout the week that 80 percent of the country voted for Ohio State to win.

"We believe in ourselves, and quite frankly, that's all that matters."

Mayfield later apologized for the so-called disrespect—which was really just good one-upmanship from the Sooners after Ohio State sang its fight song at the Oklahoma 50 last year—but the message was clear. Oklahoma is a force to be reckoned with in this year's playoff.

Aside from that, the movers were few. USC moved up two spots to No. 4 after easily dispatching of Stanford. The Trojans had their own stellar quarterbacking performance from Sam Darnold, who threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns against two picks in their 42-24 win over Stanford.

"We've had some hard days with (Stanford) in the past, but I thought our kids had their jaws set," USC coach Clay Helton told reporters. "I thought they had a mentality of wanting to come out and be physical. They believed in what we were doing, and they executed it."

Clemson, like USC, Alabama and Oklahoma before it, will have a chance for a resume-strengthening win when it plays Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers offense looked shaky in last week's win over Auburn and will have to contend with Lamar Jackson, who somehow looks better than he did last season through two weeks.

Jackson threw for 771 yards and five touchdowns while adding 239 yards and three scores on the ground in wins over North Carolina and Purdue.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1,522 points)

2. Oklahoma Sooners (1,447 points)

3. Clemson Tigers (1,380 points)

4. USC Trojans (1,324 points)

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (1,299 points)

6. Washington Huskies (1,124 points)

7. Michigan Wolverines (1,107 points)

8. Ohio State Buckeyes (1,003 points)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1,002 points)

10. Wisconsin Badgers (993 points)

11. Florida State Seminoles (944 points)

12. LSU Tigers (935 points)

13. Georgia Bulldogs (882 points)

14. Louisville Cardinals (658 points)

15. Auburn Tigers (591 points)

16. Virginia Tech Hokies (559 points)

17. Miami Hurricanes (542 points)

18. Kansas State Wildcats (475 points)

19. Stanford Cardinal (364 points)

20. TCU Horned Frogs (352 points)

21. Washington State Cougars (233 points)

22. South Florida Bulls (188 points)

23. Tennessee Volunteers (159 points)

24. Florida Gators (146 points)

25. UCLA Bruins (119 points)