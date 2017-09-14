Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Fined $12K for Middle Finger Gesture

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL reportedly fined Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch $12,000 Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting the fine was "for a hand gesture he made Sunday" in Oakland's 26-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

As Chris A. Booker of the Las Vegas Review Journal shared, Lynch raised both middle fingers during the fourth quarter of the contest (warning: NSFW):

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted this isn't the first time the University of California product has been fined by the league. Grabbing his crotch area as he scored a touchdown in the 2015 NFC Championship Game cost him $20,000 a mere month after the same move cost him $11,050.

The five-time Pro Bowler earned his first fine and regular-season victory in a Raiders uniform in Sunday's contest.

He tallied 18 carries for 76 yards and one catch for 16 yards against Tennessee and will look to carry his momentum into Week 2's matchup against a New York Jets defense that allowed 190 rushing yards in its season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.