Heat Owner Micky Arison Part of $10M Hurricane Irma Relief Pledge

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With Miami and much of Florida devastated by Hurricane Irma, the Miami Heat and their charitable foundations are helping out in a big way.

The team announced Thursday that there will be a combined $10 million donation from the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, Miami Heat Charitable Fund and the Carnival Foundation. Carnival Cruise Line is also donating 11 ships to help deliver supplies to Florida and the Caribbean.

Arison's foundation will donate $2.5 million to Direct Relief, UNICEF and the United Way of Miami-Dade County, and plan to match up to $5 million in donations from other sources.

The 68-year-old owner, who is the chairman of Carnival Corporation, originally pledged$2 million from his different philanthropic foundations in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Heat president Pat Riley provided his thoughts on the relief effort:

"Hurricane Irma has devastated many families and cities that mean so much to us. As a long-time resident of South Florida, I have witnessed the resiliency of our communities; watching neighbors come together to overcome adversity. The South Florida community has supported our organization throughout the years, so it is only fitting that we are there to support and help uplift this community in its time of need."

Arison has owned the team since 1995 and has a net worth of $9.8 billion, per Forbes.