Juventus Transfer News: Latest on Juan Cuadrado's January Exit Rumours

Arsenal will reportedly return for Juan Cuadrado in the January transfer window after the Colombian opted not to move to north London during the summer.

According to TransferMarketWeb.com (h/t Daily Star's James Benson), the Gunners tried to convince him to leave Juventus in the summer after Cuadrado's loan move to the Serie A champions became a permanent move.

The 29-year-old opted to stay in Italy, but with the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both unclear, Arsenal will return once more and push even harder for his signature.

Cuadrado was a key man for Juventus last year, scoring vital goals in the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, but the arrival of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa during the summer has cast doubts regarding his future role.

Costa, in particular, has started the 2017-18 season in far better form. Cuadrado has been highly inefficient this season, and while manager Massimilano Allegri is known for his tendency to work new signings into the squad slowly, it can't be long until both Costa and Bernardeschi are starters.

Cuadrado would be an excellent depth option and a great player to bring off the bench for Juventus―his energy, creativity and raw athleticism play better against tired defenders, and he has shown his ability as a game-changer in the past.

But between keeping the Colombian as a depth option or cashing in, the Bianconeri could opt for the latter now that both Costa and Bernardeschi are on the books. Star youngster Marko Pjaca is also an option out wide, and the highly touted Riccardo Orsolini will soon require a spot on the team as well.

For Arsenal, the former Chelsea man could be a solid alternative to their current options and someone who could make up some of the athleticism lost if Sanchez ends up leaving. He likely wouldn't arrive as a starter or a full replacement but would add another dimension to the squad.