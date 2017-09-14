Jarrett Jack, Knicks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, Non-Guaranteed Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jarrett Jack has found a home with the New York Knicks after the two sides reportedly agreed to a deal Thursday.

Per Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, Jack's deal with the Knicks is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Jack only appeared in two games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed a 10-day contract with the team in February before being ruled out for four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on March 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The right knee has been causing Jack problems for the last two years. The 33-year-old tore his ACL and suffered a small medial meniscus tear while playing for the Brooklyn Nets in a game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 2, 2016.

Before knee problems derailed his career, Jack was a valuable scorer off the bench. He averaged at least 8.5 points per game in each season from 2006-16.

The Knicks have depth in the backcourt with rookie Frank Ntilikina and free-agent signing Tim Hardaway Jr. joining a group that also includes Ron Baker, Ramon Sessions and Courtney Lee.

Jack will have his work cut out for him to make the team, but he's a low-cost investment for the Knicks and can add more depth to the bench for head coach Jeff Hornacek to use in his rotation.