    Jarrett Jack, Knicks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, Non-Guaranteed Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jarrett Jack warms up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Jarrett Jack has found a home with the New York Knicks after the two sides reportedly agreed to a deal Thursday. 

    Per Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, Jack's deal with the Knicks is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

    Jack only appeared in two games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed a 10-day contract with the team in February before being ruled out for four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on March 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. 

    The right knee has been causing Jack problems for the last two years. The 33-year-old tore his ACL and suffered a small medial meniscus tear while playing for the Brooklyn Nets in a game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 2, 2016. 

    Before knee problems derailed his career, Jack was a valuable scorer off the bench. He averaged at least 8.5 points per game in each season from 2006-16. 

    The Knicks have depth in the backcourt with rookie Frank Ntilikina and free-agent signing Tim Hardaway Jr. joining a group that also includes Ron Baker, Ramon Sessions and Courtney Lee. 

    Jack will have his work cut out for him to make the team, but he's a low-cost investment for the Knicks and can add more depth to the bench for head coach Jeff Hornacek to use in his rotation. 

