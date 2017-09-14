Lonzo Ball Says He 'Learned a Lot' Working with Steve Nash

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball prepared for his NBA debut recently by working out with two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

In an interview with Pro Basketball Talk (via Slam Online's Ryne Nelson), Ball explained the different things he learned after sharing the court with Nash:

“And just that one day alone I learned a lot, from coming off a screen, to guarding, there’s a lot of things that he helped with and I appreciate him taking time out of his day to do that because I know he didn’t have to."

[…]

“Nutrition, keeping your body right in the training room and stuff, lifting weights the right way, so he helped me on more things than just basketball. He helped me with my all around game.” […]

Ball's comments about working out with Nash come less than two weeks after LaVar Ball said his son has nothing to learn from working out with the eight-time All-Star.

"What Steve Nash going to teach my boy? He's short and slow, man," LaVar told Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints of the 6'3" point guard. Come on.”

Nash spent the last two years of his NBA career with the Lakers, but injuries limited him to 65 games from 2012 to 2014 before he retired.

Prior to his Lakers tenure, Nash was one of the NBA's best point guards with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005-06 and averaged a double-double seven times in an eight-year stretch from 2004 to 2012.

Expectations are high for the Lakers after Ball was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA draft. The 19-year-old was a consensus All-American in his lone season at UCLA and had 7.6 assists per game for the Bruins.