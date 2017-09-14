    Evian Championship 2017: Thursday Play Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Rain water sits in sponsored spectator seats on the 18th hole during the delayed first round of The Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 14, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
    Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

    The LPGA announced the 2017 Evian Championship will be reduced to 54 holes and all play from Thursday's first round will be canceled due to inclement weather. 

    "While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision—to have the fairest, most com­petitive tournament for all players in this field," LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. "We are happy and encouraged with how well the golf course is handling the weather, and it should set up for another amazing Evian finish." 

    Played at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, the year's fifth and final major saw a deluge of rain and high winds interrupt play Thursday. Because of continued rains expected through the weekend, tournament officials decided reducing the event to 54 holes was the best course.

    Round 1 will begin at 7:45 a.m. local time (1:45 a.m. ET). There will be a cut made after Round 2 to the final 70 players, who will then play in the third and final round.

    Chun In-gee is the event's defending champion. This year's overall purse reached a record-setting $3.65 million, of which $547,500 goes to the winner.

