Andrew McCutchen Joins 3 Others in Pirates' 200-Homer Club

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen made his presence known early in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, launching a solo home run in the first inning of the tilt to join Willie Stargell, Ralph Kiner and Roberto Clemente in the franchise's 200 home run club, per Sportsnet Stats.

McCutchen had a down season in 2016, posting a career-low .256 batting average and notching just six stolen bases. Although he hasn't completely recovered in the batting average category (.274) this season, he's contributed enough to return his WAR to the positives (2.2) after finishing with a negative mark (-0.7) for the first time in his career last year, per Baseball Reference.

Prior to last season, McCutchen had earned All-Star nominations five straight years and took home a Silver Slugger award four straight campaigns from 2012 to 2015. He was also named the National League's Most Valuable Player in 2013 and finished in the top three in each season between 2012 and 2014.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old's resurgence this season hasn't been enough to keep the Pirates in contention down the stretch. The Bucs own just a 68-79 record following Wednesday's loss, sitting fourth in the NL Central.

Following a day off Thursday, McCutchen and the Pirates open a three-game weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Friday. The club will send Chad Kuhl to the mound to oppose Homer Bailey as the club attempts to break its recent trend of seven losses in the last eight games.