    Zach Randolph Says 'I Did Nothing Wrong' After Plea Deal on Marijuana Charges

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 15: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen during a team shoot around on April 15, 2017 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    Zach Randolph agreed to a plea deal stemming from his marijuana charge, but maintains it was in order to see the situation come to an end. 

    Tim MacMahon of ESPN provided a statement from the Sacramento Kings forward and his lawyer, Rickey Ivie:

    Per TMZ, Randolph pleaded no contest to misdemeanor resisting arrest as part of a deal that dropped any charges related to marijuana.

    Instead of the possibility of facing up to one year in jail for possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, he was instead sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

    However, his lawyer maintains he was innocent of all charges and only took the deal to move on with his life.

    "The marijuana charge against Zach Randolph was dismissed because the charge was essentially fabricated and could not be proven," Ivie said. 

    He added that the player wanted to "avoid the time and distraction to his teammates" that would have come from trying to clear his name.

    Randolph is set to begin his first year with the Kings after signing a two-year deal in the offseason. The 36-year-old had spent the previous eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies as part of 16 years in the NBA.

