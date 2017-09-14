Chelsea Transfer News: Enrique Cerezo Comments on Diego Costa Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said their capture of Chelsea striker Diego Costa is not as imminent as previously reported.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, he said: "What I do understand is that Costa is a Chelsea player and until January, there is time to talk to his club and with anybody else. We will not do anything until January. If his family is moving [to Madrid] then I do not know."

Per Johnson, he continued:

It had been reported the two clubs were close to coming to an agreement for the Spain striker, per Sky Sports News:

According to Johnson, it was believed Costa had already begun moving his family to the Spanish capital in anticipation of the transfer, while Atletico were said to have sent a delegation to Chelsea to finalise the deal, but Blues transfer chief Marina Granovskaia has been attending to business elsewhere.

Atleti cannot register players until January, and a move cannot go through until the window opens anyway, but securing his signature will allow the team to better plan for the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored 58 goals in three seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues win two Premier League titles in the process.

He was even more prolific during his second year at Atletico, though, bagging 36 goals in all competitions prior to his switch to Chelsea, and if he can display that form again, he'd be an excellent asset to Los Rojiblancos, particularly if Antoine Griezmann moves on next summer.

ITV pundit Roy Keane believes the sooner Chelsea can be rid of Costa, the better:

Indeed, despite all he has contributed at Stamford Bridge, his relationship with the club appears to be beyond salvaging, so it will be a boost to the club to have the situation resolved as expediently as possible.

However, it seems the two clubs are not yet close to agreeing a deal.