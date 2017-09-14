Jon Jones Swears on God and His Children That He Didn't Use Steroids

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones is maintaining his innocence on steroid use, even though the B sample from his UFC 214 bout against Daniel Cormier in July came back positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

"Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father," Jones said Thursday on Twitter.

Jones, 30, tested positive for the steroid Turinabol at UFC 214. The California State Athletic Commission overturned Jones' win over Cormier on Wednesday after his B sample confirmed the result.

It is the second time in as many fights Jones has tested positive for a PED. His sample came back with clomiphene and letrozole for his win over Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 in April 2016. There were previous questions about his potential PED use dating back to his first matchup with Cormier at UFC 182 in January 2015.

USADA gave Jones a one-year ban for PED use for the positive test at UFC 197. The panel in that case did, however, say it believed he did not intentionally use performance enhancers. Jones blamed the positive test on his taking Cialis.

He offered a passionate rebuke of steroid allegations and expressed frustration with Cormier ahead of their July fight.

"That actually gets to me a little bit, because I think deep down this motherf--ker knows that I wouldn’t do steroids," Jones told reporters. "Come on now, come on now. Being the youngest champion—you mean to tell me I'm smart enough to outsmart f--king USADA and f--king the Nevada Athletic Commission for 10 years, but I failed a cocaine test? I'm a mastermind steroid user that beat all these guys, for 10 years? He knows in his heart that I didn't do steroids."

UFC president Dana White said in August the latest positive drug test is "probably the end of [Jones'] career."