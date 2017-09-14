Tom Brady Says Concussions Are Part of the Nature of Football

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't oblivious to the dangers of playing football and health risks that come along with it.

In an interview with CBS This Morning scheduled to air this Sunday, Brady was asked about concussions in football.

"I'm not oblivious to them," Brady said, via Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. "I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with the physical nature of our game."

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, told Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning in May that Brady suffered a concussion at some point during the 2016 season.

"As you know, it's not the most, like -- let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right?" Bundchen said. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about -- but he does have concussions."

Brady didn't specifically deny he had a concussion, telling ESPN's Kevin Negandhi during an episode of E:60 she was just expressing concern.

"She's there every day," Brady said to Negandhi, via NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving."

Per Teddy Cutler of Newsweek, Brady was listed on New England's official injury report four times last season due to knee and thigh injuries.

A review conducted by the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in September that there was no evidence Brady suffered any kind of concussion during the 2016 season.

Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season when he tore his ACL in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.