Europa League 2017: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

Milan dominated on their return to European football on Thursday, crushing Austria Wien 5-1 in the UEFA Europa League.

Atalanta continued the fine form the Italian teams showed on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Everton, while Lyon were held to a draw by Apollon Limassol.

Arsenal will face FC Koln as part of the late fixtures.

Here's a look at Thursday's most significant results. For the full results and tables, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Milan's return to the European stage started in spectacular fashion, as it took midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu just seven minutes to open the scoring against Austria Wien with a stunning strike.

ItalianFootballTV loved it:

The Rossoneri continued their dominance and added to the lead through a brace from Andre Silva, while the defence was barely troubled by the hosts before the break.

Alexandar Borkovic pulled one back for Austria before Silva completed his hat-trick, and substitute Suso added to the goal-fest.

Atalanta may not have played their Europa League opener at home―they were forced to move to Sassuolo―but the Italians were all over Everton in the first half, with Papu Gomez, Andrea Masiello and Bryan Cristante all getting on the scoresheet.

Gomez's sensational strike could hardly be blamed on the defence, but the other two goals came courtesy of some pedestrian efforts from the Toffees. Radio presenter Patrick Boyland saw no positives:

The Toffees barely improved after the break, as the team suffered a nightmare start to their campaign.

Memphis Depay converted a penalty, but Lyon conceded a late goal against Limassol, and Hoffenheim suffered a shock loss at home against Braga.

Arsenal, Lazio and Real Sociedad will be in action later on Thursday.