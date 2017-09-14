Odell Beckham Jr. Says 6-8 Week Recovery Was Expected for Ankle Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. revealed the initial recovery timetable for the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 1 on Thursday.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Beckham said the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason was expected to keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks.

OBJ suffered the injury on Aug. 21 due to a low hit from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham practiced Thursday for the first time since the incident, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As things currently stand, Beckham is just three weeks removed from the injury.

Despite that, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that there is "much more optimism" he will be able to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 2:

The Giants lost 19-3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and generated a mere 233 yards of total offense in Beckham's absence.

New York and quarterback Eli Manning were completely lacking in terms of big plays in the passing game, as most of his completions were on short routes.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and is undoubtedly among the most dynamic wideouts in the NFL.

He has registered at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his three NFL campaigns, including a career-high 101 catches in 2016.

If Beckham is still unable to suit up in Week 2, wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis, tight end Evan Engram and running back Shane Vereen will once again be Manning's top options in the passing game.