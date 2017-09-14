Allen Robinson Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery on Torn ACL

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After suffering a torn ACL during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson reportedly had successful surgery on his knee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Robinson's surgery was Monday, and it's a "good sign for recovery he was able to do it so quick" after the injury occurred.

Robinson was injured on Jacksonville's first drive of the season. He made a leaping reception near the sideline on 3rd-and-3 and limped off the field.

The Jaguars announced Robinson tore his ACL after undergoing an MRI, ending his 2017 season in the process.

Losing Robinson is a significant blow for a Jacksonville team coming off an impressive 29-7 win over the Texans in which the defense recorded 10 sacks. The 24-year-old has led the Jaguars in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each of the previous two seasons.

With Robinson on the shelf, the Jaguars will have to rely on Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee to keep their passing game strong. The team also has rookie running back Leonard Fournette to ease the burden on quarterback Blake Bortles without his favorite receiver.