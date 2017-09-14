WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE No Mercy 2017 for Week of Sept. 14

WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE No Mercy 2017 for Week of Sept. 14September 14, 2017
Debuts, decisions on major championship matches and a red-hot finale to SmackDown Live dominate the weekly rumor roundup in WWE this week.
The company's next show, the Raw-exclusive No Mercy, is fast approaching on September 24. Braun Strowman will attempt to win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, and there is an intriguing update this week on the company's plans for that match.
Also, Asuka's future plans are becoming clear after stepping up to the main roster, with news on her first feud since leaving NXT being discussed this week.
Here's the latest batch of WWE rumors that are dominating the news right now.
Asuka's First Feud on the Main Roster Revealed?
WWE finally confirmed this week which brand Asuka will be competing for on the main roster, with The Empress of Tomorrow heading to Monday nights and Raw.
That's great news for Raw, because no matter which brand Asuka headed to, she was always going to provide a major boost given the buzz surrounding her undefeated streak.
But why Raw and not SmackDown Live?
Well, news on that comes from Cageside Seats. Randall Ortman wrote Emma may not be the one taking the pin in the WWE Raw Women's Championship match at No Mercy because she's going to be feuding with Asuka when she debuts on Raw.
That's a pretty big surprise, especially given how far down the pecking order Emma has been of late. But one thing is for sure: It's a feud that will add real substance and depth to Raw's women's division without doubt.
Why Is Shane McMahon Wrestling at Hell in a Cell?
Prior to being attacked by Kevin Owens in Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon confirmed what many people had suspected for weeks.
At Hell in a Cell on October 8, his son, Shane, will fight Owens inside the structure.
However, why is Shane-O-Mac lacing up the boots again at this particular time?
News on that comes from Nick Connolly at dirtysheets.net (h/t Billi Bhatti at Sportskeeda).
It's reported that Shane has been given a huge amount of credit for the success of WrestleMania 32, with McMahon's addition to the card that year resulting in the sale of the final 26,000 tickets.
Therefore, Vince thinks his son is a pretty good draw, and it's a fair argument. Shane always brings his very best to every match he competes in, and with the rivalry with Owens progressing well, there's little doubting this will be one of the standout matches at Hell in a Cell.
The Latest Plans for Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
It's fair to say the one match that is catching everyone's attention heading into WWE No Mercy is Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship match against Braun Strowman.
There appears to be a growing belief that Strowman can cause a huge upset and beat Lesnar, with his attack on the champ during Monday's Raw only further adding fuel to that fire.
However, reports continue to emerge that it will be Lesnar going over and winning the bout, the latest of which came from Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats.
Ortman wrote this week that Lesnar was originally penciled in to win, but there is an interesting twist later on in Ortman's report.
It is detailed that Lesnar has no scheduled dates with the company after No Mercy and, win or lose, appears to be taking some time off.
Could that prompt WWE into making the mother of all title switches?
Details on the Vince McMahon-Kevin Owens Angle on SmackDown Live
WWE fans will have likely been shocked this week to see Vince McMahon not only attacked by Kevin Owens but appeared to legitimately bust him open.
But how off the cuff was the segment?
Details on that have since emerged via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc), where Dave Meltzer reported that the plan was for Vince to get busted open.
Interestingly, it was also reported that the "hypocrisy of the angle was noted." That is in reference to Batista being fined $100,000 for bleeding during a cage match with Chris Jericho in 2008.
Furthermore, it was also speculated that the part of the segment where Vince was busted open was down to Vince cutting himself with a blade before the segment and then covering it up with Nu Skin.
Either way, it seems it all wasn't as unplanned as people may have first suspected.