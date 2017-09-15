John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and the Greatest Worked Shoot Promos in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

While pro wrestling is a work of fiction, the lines between story and reality can often become blurred by a few simple sentences during a promo.

Some fans would prefer it if WWE kept things a little more kayfabe, but many love it when a Superstar brings something from real life into the story.

Promos usually fall into one of three specific categories. There's the worked promo, which is entirely fictional and meant to drive the story along.

There's the shoot promo. Something like this is usually reserved for interviews with past wrestlers who have an ax to grind. In fact, an entire company is based around filming shoot promos and putting them on the internet.

Then there's the worked shoot. This is designed to make people think the wrestlers are going off-script when they are instead doing exactly what management outlined.

We have seen several Superstars use this kind of promo to get themselves over in recent years. This slideshow will rank the best worked shoots in WWE history. Since WWE owns the rights to WCW and ECW, those promotions are fair game too.