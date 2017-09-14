Lions Fan Turns in Tickets, Banned from Ford Field After Posting Racist Snapchat

Leon Halip/Getty Images

A Detroit Lions season-ticket holder has been banned from attending future events at Ford Field after his racist post on Snapchat directed toward two African-American fans who remained seated during the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News first reported the news. Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com received confirmation of the banishment from the Lions organization.

The Snapchat post included a caption that read "Ignorant N-----s."

Jim Kiertzner of WXYZ reported Monday the message was posted on an account for David Doptis, the owner of Restaurant Liquidation Auctions.

Stacey Graham, who was one of the two individuals pictured, told Kiertzner she was "shocked" by the situation and noted she's remained in her seat for the national anthem since last season because she "disagrees with the third verse of the song."

Lions president Rod Wood told the Detroit News the team would reach out to Graham and the other person shown in the post, and ESPN.com passed along a team statement:

"Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization. A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences. With respect to the issue in question, the Detroit Lions and Ford Field do not comment on specifics related to any alleged guest incident(s) or altercations at games or other stadium events."

Detroit's next home game at Ford Field is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 when they will take on the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.