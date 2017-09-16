Manchester United vs. Everton: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will look to continue their excellent start to the 2017-18 Premier League season on Sunday, as they face Everton in Week 5.

The Toffees appear to be slumping into the contest after a promising showing in Week 1, losing their last two matches in the league.

United are unbeaten through four matches and have the best goal differential going into the weekend's slate of fixtures. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Live

Preview

United dropped their first points of the season in Week 4―a 2-2 draw against Stoke City―but bounced back in midweek with a routine 3-0 win over FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils once again relied on the scoring touch of Romelu Lukaku, while compatriot Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford also found the net.

Lukaku will face former club Everton for the first time since making his move to Manchester, and it's clear the Toffees have missed the Belgian so far, per Sky Sports PL:

There are some mitigating factors for Everton's poor start and lack of scoring form, however. The Toffees have played a particularly difficult schedule so far, with their losses coming against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They also faced Manchester City and held the Sky Blues to a draw.

But while the opposition has been fierce, there was no excuse for their dreadful showing in Week 4 against Spurs. Per WhoScored.com, their lack of creativity was evident in the statistics:

The Toffees were completely overrun in midfield, and that will be the key area again on Sunday. United enter the contest without Paul Pogba, who limped off the pitch against Basel and won't be fit for a few weeks.

Manager Jose Mourinho has plenty of depth to call upon and could turn to another former Everton star. Fellaini has quietly started the season in very good form coming off the bench for United and also impressed for Belgium against Greece earlier this month―he has earned his chance to start at this point.

Football writer Liam Canning was impressed:

If the hosts can carry their momentum into Sunday's clash, without suffering a drop from Pogba's absence, they should like their chances of grabbing another win.

Everton have enough talent and physicality in midfield to make life hard on the Toffees, however, and former United great Wayne Rooney will do anything to score against his former club on his return to Old Trafford.

Prediction: United 2-1 Everton