    LenDale White Says He Suffered 20-30 Concussions, Would Abuse Vicodin

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Retired NFL player, LenDale White during the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Former USC and NFL running back LenDale White estimates he suffered between 20 and 30 concussions and says he abused prescription pain killers during his playing career.  

    "You lose consciousness and then all of a sudden it’s like shoooo-ooooof," White told the Los Angeles Times' Zach Helfand. "Like, that’s how it sounds, like shhhhhhloooof, and then all of a sudden you hear the play again."

    White said he used Vicodin to deal with the pain, which later turned into a full-blown addiction. 

    "And I don't mean like popping a pain pill because I'm hurt," White said. "I mean popping scripts. Like 10 Vicodins at a time type [stuff]. You know what I mean? To feel it, like I'm high. To feel the numbness."

