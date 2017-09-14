LenDale White Says He Suffered 20-30 Concussions, Would Abuse Vicodin

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former USC and NFL running back LenDale White estimates he suffered between 20 and 30 concussions and says he abused prescription pain killers during his playing career.

"You lose consciousness and then all of a sudden it’s like shoooo-ooooof," White told the Los Angeles Times' Zach Helfand. "Like, that’s how it sounds, like shhhhhhloooof, and then all of a sudden you hear the play again."

White said he used Vicodin to deal with the pain, which later turned into a full-blown addiction.

"And I don't mean like popping a pain pill because I'm hurt," White said. "I mean popping scripts. Like 10 Vicodins at a time type [stuff]. You know what I mean? To feel it, like I'm high. To feel the numbness."

